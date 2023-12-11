Moline lost one of their aldermen over the weekend. A news release from Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati reads, “it is with deep shock and sadness that we wish to inform the Moline community of the passing of Alderperson Pat O’Brien. Pat was a fierce community advocate, lifting up the causes he cared so much about, such as addressing poverty, environmental issues and workers’ rights not only in word, but also in deed. His multiple terms of service as alderperson, as well as his time as a county board member, are a testament to his commitment to these ideals and his commitment to each of us. His life of public service will be a lasting reminder to all of us of how to care for our neighbors and our community. We were privileged to know and work alongside him.”

Pat O’Brien (City of Moline)

An email from City Administrator Bob Vitas was sent to all city employees and elected officials, saying, “today we are saddened to learn that our dear colleague, friend and Alderman Pat O’Brien has passed away. We will always remember Pat for his leadership, the guidance he shared with others, and his great love for the City of Moline. Pat truly dedicated his life to public service and was always selfless in looking after the best interests of all those he served through the decades. Our deepest heartfelt sympathies go out to his family and dear friends. May he rest in peace and may his memory be eternal.”

There is no word yet on a cause of death or plans for memorials.