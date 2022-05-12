Road work continues throughout the city of Muscatine.

Full depth patching is wrapping up on Houser Street with the action moving to Frontage Road on Friday according to the Muscatine Department of Public Works.

The 2021-2022 Full-Depth Patching Project had a late start due to funding concerns that pushed the bid process into the fall. The $440,800 contract was awarded to Heuer Construction on Oct. 5, 2021, but actual work was delayed until April due to weather and logistic concerns. All work is to be completed by early June, a news release says.

Heuer completed two emergency repairs, on Hershey Avenue and on Liberty Street, and then completed the first section on the 2021-2022 list, 1600 block of Cedar Street before moving to Houser where repair work is wrapping up.

Heuer Construction is scheduled to begin work on Frontage Road (Ford to Cleveland) starting Friday. Frontage Road will be closed at Ford Avenue to just past the first entrance to the Hong Kong Buffet for the first section to be repaired. Once completed, Heuer will be closing Frontage Road from just past the first entrance to the Hong Kong Buffett to LPI Loans for the second section of work. The third section will be from in front of LPI Loans to Cleveland Street.

Other street segments to be repaired under the Full Depth Patching Project include:

· Isett Avenue (Bidwell Road to Heinz Pedestrian entrance)

· Stewart Road (Oregon Avenue to Wallace Street)

· Robin Road (Sunrise Circle to Centre Drive)

· Devitt Avenue (Ridgewood Avenue to Pinefield Street)

Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution when traveling through construction zones, obey traffic control devices, and be aware of construction workers. Use an alternate route if possible.

Click on CONSTRUCTION to visit the Department of Public Works Construction Projects page where more information can be found on City of Muscatine construction projects. An interactive map is available showing current street closures and street work.

If you have a comment or concern, email feedback@muscatineiowa.gov or pwrequest@muscatineiowa.gov. A staff member will respond within 24 hours, the release says.

Hot Mix Asphalt Overlay Project

Additionally, crews from the Department of Public Works (DPW) have been hard at work this week repairing soft spots on Robin Road, and that work will shift to East 5th Street on Thursday.

The 2021-2022 Hot Mix Asphalt Overlay Project is set to resume the week of May 16 with two street sections receiving attention this week from the DPW Street Maintenance Division ahead of receiving new asphalt.

Brandt Construction Company will resume milling and putting down an asphalt overlay four street segments and four alley segments as part of the 2021-22 project that is to be completed this spring.

The Street Maintenance Division has been repairing soft spots on Robin Road since Monday and will switch to East 5th Street Thursday. Lane restrictions on Robin Road are in place where work is being undertaken.

Meanwhile East 5th Street will be closed to all traffic starting Thursday (May 12) from Mulberry to Orange where most of the soft spots are located. Additional soft spots from Orange to Cypress Streets will also be repaired by DPW crews. Some additional closures and lane restrictions will be implemented over the next three weeks as repairs, milling, and asphalt overlay work on East 5th Street is completed. Work is tentatively scheduled to be completed by June 3, weather permitting.

A detour map is posted on the City of Muscatine website or available here at 5th Street Detour.

Muscatine Power & Water (MPW) has completed the replacement of a water main on Fair Acres Drive from Bidwell Road to Crestline Drive, with that section scheduled to be the first street segment to receive an asphalt overlay by Brandt Construction. The schedule for the other street segments will depend on the repairs to the soft spots on Robin Road (Bidwell Road to Sunrise Circle) and East 5th Street (Mulberry to Cypress). The other street segment that is part of the current contract is Bartlett Street (Mulberry to Cedar).

Four alley segments will also be completed in the next two months including the alley between Lincoln Boulevard and Grand Avenue (from Clay to Jackson), the alley between Lake Park Boulevard and McArthur Street (from 2nd Avenue to Lake Park Boulevard), the alley between Taylor and Clinton streets (from New Hampshire to Hershey), and the alley between Mary Place and Orchard Avenue (Orchard Avenue to the Dead End).

Lane restrictions will be in place while Brandt Construction mills the streets and alleys, and during the asphalt overlay process. Drivers are urged to use caution when in construction areas and obey traffic control devices and flaggers, a release says.