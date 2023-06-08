LeClaire will host the Patriot Riverfest on Saturday, June 10, from 7a.m. to 7 p.m., a news release says.

The Patriot River Fest, Inc. was created to raise funds for Scott County veterans’ organizations and monuments. This is the inaugural year for the organization, the release says. They plan to improve the party each year and raise funds to help renovate patriotic monuments and improve organizations’ ability to provide for Scott County veterans, according to the release.

The organizers have planned a family-friendly day with free admission starting with the free Kids’ Fishing Derby 8-10 a.m. at the south end of the Levee. Registration starts at 7a.m. Starting at 10 a.m., gates open with food vendors, craft vendors, poker run registration, live music, and more.

Here’s the schedule:

• FREE kids Fishing Derby ages 13 and younger.

7 a.m. registration with milk and donuts

8-10 a.m. fishing (worms are provided)

Trophies handed immediately after the opening flag ceremony

• 10 a.m. gates open

• 10 a.m. Poker run registration starts with American Legion Riders, Ranch Riders, Broken Spokes. $10 per bike; $5 for passenger. Go out at noon to area Freedom Rocks and return to Levee around 4:30-5 p.m.

• 10:15 a.m. Opening Flag Ceremony. Sue Friend will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and music will include bagpipes.

• Live Music: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wes Wells/also DJ music; 2-5 p.m. The Generations Band; and 5:30-7 p.m. Acoustic Friends

• 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Food trucks, craft and other vendors, bouncy houses for the kids (one is just for toddlers).

Beer coolers are allowed. Leashed pets are welcome.

The poker run completion and drawings will be 5-6 p.m.

For more information, email phriverfest@gmail.com