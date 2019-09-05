Patron to owner, Illinois couple living their dream

A couple in Illinois went from being customers at a bar to running the show behind the counter.

Sarah and Jeff Walters bought Market Alley Wines in Monmouth in 2017.

They enjoyed going there for years then stepped in when the need arose to keep it going.

The owners say some of their options sets the place apart from other bars.

“It’s not something you’ll find on every grocery store shelf,” Sarah Walter says. “It’s kind of fun, you can come in and enjoy a glass of wine or beer or spirits. They can also purchase anything to go. It’s kind of unique. We’re a lounge and a retail spot.”

Their open mic night is the first Wednesday of every month.