Pavement patching set to begin Monday on Illinois 84

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans on Monday to begin pavement patching on nearly two miles of Illinois 84 southwest of Albany.

The work will be done between 261st Street North in Rock Island County and Meredosia Road in Whiteside County, an IDOT news release says.

Illinois 84 will be restricted to one lane, with flaggers onsite during daytime working hours. G.M. Sipes Construction Inc. of Rushville is the contractor for the $633,836 project, which is expected to be completed in mid-September.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic, the release says. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers should pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included about $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.

To see area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map, visit here.