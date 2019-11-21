Pavement Reconstruction project will start in Spring 2020 in Davenport

Davenport is moving forward on its plans to widen part of East 53rd Street in the northern part of the city.



During Wednesday night’s Davenport Committee of the Whole meeting members explained the Pavement Reconstruction project.



There are currently four lanes on East 53rd Street within the one mile radius of Brady Street and Eastern Avenue.



The project will include constructing a fifth lane, underground storm sewer detention structures and a wider sidewalk.



The total cost of phase I for the project is estimated to be a little over $5 million with 78-percent of the cost being obtained from the Surface Transportation Block Grant Program.



Construction of the project will start in Spring 2020.