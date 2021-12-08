Paving established temporary entrances for two Muscatine businesses

Paving of Grandview Avenue in Muscatine is closing main entrances to two businesses.

Access from Grandview Avenue to El Allende and Bosch Pest Control will be closed starting December 9, due to construction activity. A temporary entrance for both businesses has been created with access off Musser Street through the Pearl City Wood Products driveway.

Grandview Avenue temporary detour (City of Muscatine)

Heuer Construction will begin concrete work on the southbound lane of Grandview Avenue from between Brier and Musser Streets to Day Street. If the tentative schedule holds, the new driveways for both businesses will be open for traffic as early as December 18.

The main detour around the construction zone remains in place as work continues on Grandview Avenue, and access to all businesses will be maintained along Grandview Avenue.