Animal shelters here at home and across the country are in crisis, and you can help “Empty the Shelters!”

From October 1-15, BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsor reduced adoption fees at more than 345 shelters in 42 states, allowing adopters to save a life and bring home a spayed/neutered, vaccinated pets available for adoption for just $50 or less! For an interactive map of all participating shelters, click here.

As part of the Fall National “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event, you can adopt a fabulous furry friend for a very special cost at the following QCA shelters:

🐾 Humane Society Of Scott County, located at 2802 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. To view adoptable pets, click here.

🐾 Des Moines County Humane Society, located at 2000 N. Roosevelt Ave., Burlington. To view adoptable pets, click here.

The “Empty the Shelters” program has helped nearly 190,000 pets find loving homes, making it the largest funded adoption event in the United States. An average of 1,225 pets are adopted each day of these quarterly events.

“Our nation’s animal shelters are facing an overcrowding crisis unlike anything we have experienced in more than a decade,” Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, said. “Our Fall National ‘Empty the Shelters’ will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this critical time. Opening your home to a shelter pet saves a life and creates space to give another pet a chance.”

