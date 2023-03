Take a moment and “paws” to enjoy a drink or two to benefit the Quad City Animal Welfare Center!

Pour Brothers Craft Taproom presents Pour For A Cause to benefit the Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC). Stop by during the event and 10% of all purchases will be donated to QCAWC. Pour for a Cause is Wednesday, March 8, 3:00-11:30 p.m. at Pour Bros. Craft Taproom, located at 1209 4th Ave., Suite 2, Moline.

For more information, click here.