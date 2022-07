The Quad City Animal Welfare Center invites you to “Paw”ty at The Pub!

Enjoy raffles, drinks, food and karaoke and music by Funktastic 5. Bring along a lawn chair, but please leave your furry friends at home. “Paw”ty at the Pub and help save the lives of homeless animals. All proceeds benefit the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

“Paw”ty at The Pub is Saturday, July 30 from 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. at The Pub, located at 426 1st Avenue West, Milan. For more information, click here.