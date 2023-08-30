The Quad City Botanical Center is allowing guests to pay what they want for admission to the gardens this weekend, Sept. 1-4.

“By giving guests the chance to name their price of admission, we hope to allow every community member a chance to experience all the summer gardens have to offer,” the center said in a Wednesday release.

Quad City Botanical Center (qcgardens.com)

The public is welcome to visit (2525 4th Ave., Rock Island) during general admission hours Sept. 1-3 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday), Sunday 11 a.m. — 5 p.m.), and hours on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4 are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Standard general admission is $9 for adults 16 and older, $6 for youth ages 2-15 and toddlers under age two receive free admission. Members always get in free.

Summer highlights at the Botanical Center include the adventurous water play area in the Children’s Garden, colorful perennial and wildflower prairie gardens that attract butterflies, a whimsical fairy wonderland called Pat’s Garden, reflection ponds, and an indoor Tropical Sun Garden with a waterfall.

The center recently celebrated the opening of the Garden Glass exhibit, with glass art by local artists at Hot Glass. Guests visiting for Pay What You Want will have access to the Garden Glass exhibit.

Part of the Garden Glass exhibit at QC Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.

The garden train railway exhibit will be open, and trains will be running all four days of Pay What You Want, weather permitting.

Ask in guest services at the entrance about scavenger hunt lists. Most guests enjoy a visit of one hour. If visiting the Children’s Garden, most guests spend one to two hours interacting with the water feature.

Discounted admission is typically $8 for seniors (65+) and military, $4.50 for college students, and $2 in Museums for All. Must show appropriate ID where applicable to receive discount: Military ID, Student ID, EBT/WIC Card.

For more information, visit the QCBC website HERE.