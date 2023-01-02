Pay What You Want to visit Winter Nights Winter Lights is back at the Quad City Botanical Center January 5-7 from 5-8 p.m. each night. The Botanical Center is located at 2525 Fourth Avenue in Rock Island.

Guests can pay any admission price to experience the lighted exhibit. By extending exhibit dates and giving guests the chance to name their price of admission, the Botanical Center hopes to allow everyone a chance to experience the garden’s one-of-a-kind light display. The outdoor gardens will be in full winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights, spotlighting our largest light display ever. Visitors can explore the Sun Garden, Children’s Garden, lawns, pond and pocket gardens of the outdoor light exhibit as they take in the Botanical Center’s largest event of the year. Warm up in the tropical Sun Garden with a 14-foot waterfall after admiring the outdoor lights. Pick up a winter themed scavenger hunt and visit the craft room for free crafts to make and take. Don’t miss the free hot cocoa station in the lobby each night from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Pay What You Want admission is offered as walk up only and no advanced tickets required. The standard light exhibit admission is $10 for adults 16 and older, $6 for youth ages 2-15, children under age two receive free admission and members receive $2 off admission. The public is welcome to pay any admission price Thursday, January 5 through Saturday, January 7 from 5-8 p.m.

