Paying forward legacy of Girl Scouts founder to next generation

Girl Scouts Service Unit 868 is celebrating the founder of the Girls Scouts of the USA.

Juliette Gordon Low founded Girl Scouts of the USA in 1912 and established and nurturing a global movement that changed the world. An ardent believer in the potential of all girls and the importance of fostering their individual growth, character, and self-sufficiency, Low was born October 31, 1860, in Savannah, Georgia.

Juliette Gordon Low, (1860–1927) founder of Girl Scouts of the USA (Photos courtesy of Girl Scouts of the United States of America)

In honor of Low’s birthday, Service Unit 868 of Moline, part of the Girls Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, will give the first girl born on October 31, 2021 at the Trinity Moline Campus or Bettendorf Unity Point a gift basket, in the hope that one day she will become a Girl Scout and grow up to empower and lead other young ladies to the G.I.R.L. Scout sisterhood (G – Go-Getter, I – Innovator, R – Risk Taker, L – Leader).

The mission of Girl Scouts of the USA is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. For more information, click here.