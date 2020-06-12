Peaceful Protest in Sherrard

People in Sherrard held a Black Lives Matter rally this evening. It’s the latest we’ve seen in the Quad Cities area over the last couple of weeks.

Organizers say they wanted to show how to make a difference even in a small town, and they wanted to help educate their neighbors about issues such as racial profiling and police brutality.

“Growing up, I was the only person that looked like me,” Amelia Arku, a protest organizer said. “I know that there are other minorities in the area that they need advocates. They need someone in their corner. So if my voice can help open the eyes of more people in the community, to be those people’s advocates, that’s what I’m for.”

Organizers say that they wanted to be a model for other small towns.

“A lot of our community members have never been to a march or a protest. And so we wanted to give that opportunity to have their voices heard and march down the streets and let everyone know that we support black lives,” Karli Johnson, another protest organizer said. “Because all lives matter, yes, but all lives can’t matter until Black Lives Matter.”