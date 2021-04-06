Peaceful protest planned for Saturday at police department

In response to the recent deaths of many Black Americans – including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery – and concerns over incidents where some believe police brutality was involved, community members will have a peaceful protest at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Davenport Police Department, 416 Harrison St., Davenport.

Organizers, in a news release, said they “intend to inspire all people to take action and speak out against police brutality and racial injustice.”

Everyone is welcome. Participants are encouraged to bring signs and wear face masks.

Ample free street parking is nearby.

For more information, visit this Facebook page.



