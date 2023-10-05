A pedestrian died Wednesday night in an East Moline crash, according to a news release from East Moline Police.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday, East Moline Police were dispatched to a car crash that involved a pedestrian on the 800 block of Avenue of the Cities in East Moline.

Officers found a man lying near the roadway. East Moline Fire personnel already were treating him.

Officers then met with the vehicle driver, who immediately stopped at the scene, and also called 911. The driver was identified as Emily Cline, 19, of Carbon Cliff.

Officers and investigators from the East Moline Police Department began their investigation into the crash, speaking to witnesses and reviewing video from the area. Moline Police provided crash reconstruction services.

Preliminary investigation into this incident “revealed there are no apparent violations of law leading to the crash,” police say in the release.

After being transported to Genesis-Illini Hospital in Silvis, the man was pronounced deceased by the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has identified the man as Richard B. Hanson, 56, of East Moline.

The incident is still under investigation by the East Moline Police Department. Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1205, CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the CrimeStoppers P3 App.