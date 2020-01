According to the Davenport police, an adult woman was found lying in the roadway in the 5800 block of N. Brady St. around 2:32 a.m. by an officer on patrol.

The woman sustained serious life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a vehicle.

The driver fled the scene after hitting the woman and the failed to render aid or

report the crash to law enforcement.

The crash is being investigated by the Traffic Safety Unit. No other is information at this time.