A man was struck and killed by a train early Wednesday morning in rural Sterling.

On Dec. 14th, 2022, at approximately 2:36 a.m., the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call from Union Pacific Railway of an incident involving a pedestrian and a train in an area of US 30 and Harvey Road in rural Sterling, according to a Wednesday release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived on scene and determined that a Union Pacific Railway train was traveling westbound on the south tracks and struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by Whiteside County Coroner Joe McDonald, the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office has identified the man, they announced later Wednesday. Until all notifications have been made, the name will not be released.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Sterling Fire Department, CGH Ambulance, the Whiteside County Coroner, and the Union Pacific Railroad.

No other information is being released as this incident remains under investigation by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Whiteside County Coroner. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office at 815-772-4044.