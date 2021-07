A male pedestrian was dragged at least 30 feet about 7:15 p.m. Friday when his backpack caught on a train in the area of 5th and Warren streets, Davenport.

Police said the pedestrian was crossing the tracks when the train, which was not moving, started up and dragged the person some distance.

The pedestrian’s injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.

