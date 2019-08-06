Pedestrian injured in crash transferred to Peoria

UPDATE: The pedestrian injured Monday in a crash on River Drive was transferred to a Peoria hospital.
His condition is unknown, but Moline Police told Local 4 News he is expected to survive.
EARLIER UPDATE
River Drive closed for investigation of crash involving pedestrian
August 5, 2019 at 12:40 p.m.
The Moline Police Department asks that drivers avoid the area of 15th Street and River Drive as they investigate a serious injury crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
Eastbound River Drive at 15th Street will be shut down while the Traffic Investigations Unit completes its investigation.