Pedestrian injured in crash transferred to Peoria

River Drive in Moline was partially closed after a crash involving a pedestrian on August 5, 2019. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: The pedestrian injured Monday in a crash on River Drive was transferred to a Peoria hospital.

His condition is unknown, but Moline Police told Local 4 News he is expected to survive.

EARLIER UPDATE

River Drive closed for investigation of crash involving pedestrian

August 5, 2019 at 12:40 p.m.

The Moline Police Department asks that drivers avoid the area of 15th Street and River Drive as they investigate a serious injury crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Eastbound River Drive at 15th Street will be shut down while the Traffic Investigations Unit completes its investigation.