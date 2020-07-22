Pedestrian killed by train in Morrison

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a train in the early morning of Wednesday in Morrison.

At about 4:20 a.m., the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Union Pacific Railway about an incident involving a pedestrian and their train just east of the Jackson Street railroad crossing in Morrison.

The train was traveling west on the north set of tracks when it struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Whiteside County Coroner Joe McDonald.

The incident remains under investigation by the Morrison Police Department and Whiteside County Coroner.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Morrison Police Department at (815) 772-7659.