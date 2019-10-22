Pedestrian killed by train

A woman who fell while crossing railroad tracks Monday was killed when the train started moving.

Galesburg Police responded around 8:26 p.m. to the BNSF tracks in the area of East North and North Chambers streets for a report a pedestrian had been struck by a train.

A witness at the scene told police that an incident occurred on the tracks at Ella Street and North Pearl Street, where police found a woman dead on the tracks.

The witness told police that he had been walking with the victim and that the two of them were crossing the tracks where a train was stopped, the woman fell as she was crossing and that the train began to move, striking her.

The Galesburg Police Department and BNSF Police investigation is ongoing, but revealed that the female appeared to be crossing the tracks between cars when the train began to move.

Carrie Louise Miller, 40, of Galesburg has been identified as the victim.