A woman was killed Tuesday evening in a crash in the area of Locust Street and Bridge Avenue in Davenport, according to a news release from Davenport Police.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police, Fire, and Medic EMS responded to the area for a crash involving a pedestrian and a single vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates a 2001 Lexus SUV was headed west on East Locust Street when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway west of the intersection, the release says.

The pedestrian, a 39-year-old woman, was transported by Medic EMS to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to the release.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information was available Tuesday night. Local 4 News will remain in contact with police to provide details when they become available.