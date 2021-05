A sixty year-old man died after being hit by a utility vehicle early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the accident at 12:09 a.m. on the Rock River Bridge near Route 84.

Preliminary investigation shows the man was riding a bicycle on the bridge when he was struck by a utility vehicle. The driver was a 27 year-old man from Colona.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing.