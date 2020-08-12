Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on John Deere Road

A 20-year-old man was found dead early Tuesday along John Deere Road and Moline Police say they believe it was a hit-and-run.

A Moline police officer was on patrol eastbound in the 3600 block of John Deere Road around 12:26 a.m. and found the pedestrian lying on the roadway.

Police say the evidence at the scene indicated the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and a preliminary investigation led investigators to believe that the victim was walking eastbound on John Deere Road when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle, which fled the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time until the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office can notify his family.

The incident is under investigation by the Moline Police Department Traffic Unit. Anyone with information on this traffic fatality is encouraged to contact the Moline Police Department’s Traffic Investigations at (309) 524-2210 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.