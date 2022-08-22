A 41-year-old man was killed Sunday in Muscatine after being struck by a train.

On Aug. 21, 2022 at approximately 12:38 a.m., the Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine Fire Department responded to the area of Sampson Street and Grandview Avenue for a report of a pedestrian who was hit by a train, according to a Monday release from police.

When officers and firefighters arrived, they located 41-year-old Josh Carpenter of Muscatine. Carpenter was deceased. No further details will be released as the Muscatine Police continue their investigation into this incident.

Please contact Detective Casey Jensen at 563-263-9922, ext. 614, if you have any information about this incident.