Pedestrian killed in Saturday morning accident

An investigation continues into a Saturday morning accident on U. S. Route 61 South, where a man was killed early Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle.

The Muscatine Police Department was contacted shortly after 6:15 a.m. by a driver reporting she had hit someone on the 3600 block of Grandview Avenue, a news release says. Upon arrival, officers discovered Cody Robert Terpenning, 33, of Muscatine, dead alongside the highway.

The driver, Tamra Renee Coey, 51, of Wapello, was not injured in the accident.

A preliminary investigation indicated Coey was driving a 2007 Mercury Mariner when she struck Terpenning while she was switching from the center lane to the outside lane. Terpenning, who was a pedestrian, may have been on the roadway when he was struck.

The Iowa State Patrol was contacted for assistance and sent a traffic-accident investigative team to continue the investigation into details of the accident. No charges had been filed as of Saturday afternoon. The accident remains under investigation.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours