A pedestrian was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Whiteside County, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.

About 6 p.m. Sunday, Whiteside County Deputies responded to a single-vehicle traffic crash on Illinois Route 84 south of Covell Road in rural Fulton, the release says.

A vehicle headed north struck a female pedestrian. She was transported to Mercy Hospital in Clinton, where she was pronounced dead, according to the release.

“At this time the identify of the female is unknown and it is believed she is not from the area,” the release says. The crash remains under investigation. The identity of the pedestrian was not released as of late Sunday.

More information will be released after the investigation.