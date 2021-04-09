Pedestrian struck and killed by semi

Davenport Police are investigating the death a man who was hit by a semi on West River Drive early Friday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m., emergency crews responded to accident in the area of West River Drive and Blue Grass Court.

A preliminary investigation indicates an adult male was walking in the center lane of West River Drive when he was hit from behind by a semi traveling in the same lane and direction.

The driver of the semi was still at the scene when police arrived.

The accident is still under investigation by the Davenport Police Safety Unit.