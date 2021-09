Police said a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening in a crash on the 3500 block of West Locust Street, Davenport.

Our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, saw police talk with neighbors after an ambulance transported the injured person from the area.

Officers examined an SUV, which ended up on top of a fire hydrant.

We do not know whether anyone was ticketed. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details when they are available.