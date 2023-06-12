Driving a bus is a part of family history for Muscatine’s Jada Peiffer. Some of the most memorable people in her life have been bus drivers. The combination of that family history guiding her passion and her devotion to serving the needs of the Muscatine has led Peiffer to being named 2023 MuscaBus Driver of the Year, a news release says.

Jada Peiffer (City of Muscatine)

Peiffer represented MuscaBus and the community of Muscatine at the Iowa Public Transit Association (IPTA) Driver of the Year ceremonial dinner held Friday, June 9, in Coralville.

“Peiffer has been a great driver,” Amy Fortenbacher, transit supervisor, said. “She always greets everyone with a smile and is very friendly and dependable. I am thankful she is a driver for MuscaBus.”

The criteria to be considered for driver of the year includes working at least 780 hours, having no fault accidents or moving violations, work at least 95 percent of all scheduled work, and having no documented incidents or complaints.

“Peiffer met and exceeded these criteria,” Fortenbacher said. “She worked the most hours of all the driers this past year, and had no accidents or incidents with any passengers.”

Peiffer is not originally from Muscatine but did say that she lived very close and visited often.

“My mother’s family is from Muscatine,” Peiffer said. Her interest in MuscaBus may have been spurred on by her grandfather who worked at MuscaBus and the many drivers that she knew as a child. “I guess it runs in the family,” Peiffer said.

Her favorite part of the job is seeing the community and being able to meet and talk with so many people. She has also been known to help out wandering pets on occasion.

“I have been known to help stray dogs and turtles that have crossed my path while driving,” Peiffer said. “I really enjoy what I do and who I work for.”

Peiffer loves being outdoors, reading, and playing video games. She also likes riding motorcycles, cooking, and spending as much time as possible with her family.

Peiffer was not the only one from Muscatine honored at the IPTA meeting this past weekend as Helen Cooper was recognized as the Dispatcher of the Year for MuscaBus.

Peiffer and Toni Hollingshed also represented MuscaBus during the 35th Annual IPTA/Iowa DOT State ROADEA. The annual competition is an opportunity for drivers to gain recognition for their driving skills, meet other drivers from across Iowa, and test their limits against those drivers while having a good time.