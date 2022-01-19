People are having trouble getting their free COVID-19 test kits

It’s turning out not to be so easy to get some of those free COVID-19 tests to take at home.

The government set up a website to order the tests, and you can get four free for every household.

However, people living in multi-family buildings like apartments ran into a problem quickly.

Stacey Larson is just one of many who are having trouble getting their free at-home COVID-19 tests.

She says she tried verifying her address at least 10 times.

“My address cannot be verified. Click here to verify your address, and so I do that, and that says, nope, that is not an address,” said Larson. “Through the postal service, we are verified, but whatever system they’re using is telling us it’s not an address.”

The White House says they knew there would be minor trouble spots, but they’re doing their best.

“COVIDtests.gov is in the beta phase right now, which is the standard part of the process, typically, as it’s being tested in the early stages of being rolled out,” said Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary. “Every website launch in our view comes with risks. We can’t guarantee there won’t be a bug or two, but the best tech teams across the administration and the postal service are working hard to make this a success.”

The free COVID-19 testing kits will be shipped in late January.