People come together to support restaurant burglarized over the weekend

People in Clinton are coming together to support a local business that was burglarized over the weekend.

Old Town Restaurant closed Sunday after being vandalized. Thieves broke a couple of windows, caused $1,000 in damage, and got away with change from the cash register.

Samantha Kummerer, an Old Town employee, is grateful for the support they have received from their customers.

“We had a lot of shares on Facebook. You know a lot of people commenting, really wanting to get involved and really find out who did this,” said Kummerer. “Showing support by calling the next day calling the day of like asking if we’re open definitely appreciate everyone who cares about this place.”

Captain John Davis from the Clinton Police Department says they’re still investigating. He asks people to call the department if they have any information.