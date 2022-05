A public memorial service for Nicholas Weist, the Knox County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty, will be held today May 7, 2022 at Galesburg High School, 1135 W. Fremont Street, Galesburg, at 2 p.m.

A first responder walk-through will take place at the beginning of the service; line up for the walk-through begins at 1 p.m. Weist, age 34, of Viola, Ill., died April 29, 2022, in the line of duty in Henry County.