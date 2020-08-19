People in long-term care facilities are 70% of COVID deaths in Rock Island County

On Wednesday, August 19th Rock Island County reported three more deaths within the county. That pushes the yearly total to 50 and a majority of those have been people living in long-term care facilities.
35 of Rock Island County’s 50 deaths have been people in long-term care facilities. You can see a full chart of Rock Island County facilities and coronavirus statistics below.
|NAME
|OUTBREAK REPORTED CASES
|DEATHS
|STATUS
|Aperion Care Moline
|17
|2
|Open
|ARC of the Quad Cities
|2
|0
|Open
|Aspen Rehab
|2
|0
|Open
|Centennial Care Center
|43
|4
|Open
|Fort Armstrong
|4
|0
|Closed
|Friendship Manor
|4
|0
|Closed
|Friendship Manor
|10
|0
|Open
|Generations of Rock Island
|69
|17
|Open
|Heartland Healthcare Center Moline
|13
|2
|Open
|Heritage Woods of Moline
|4
|0
|Open
|Hope Creek
|12
|1
|Open
|Illini Restorative Care
|12
|0
|Closed
|Park Vista
|3
|0
|Closed
|St. Anthony’s Continue Care
|55
|8
|Open
Open Status: Current outbreak with case(s) in past 28 days.