People in long-term care facilities are 70% of COVID deaths in Rock Island County

On Wednesday, August 19th Rock Island County reported three more deaths within the county. That pushes the yearly total to 50 and a majority of those have been people living in long-term care facilities.

35 of Rock Island County’s 50 deaths have been people in long-term care facilities. You can see a full chart of Rock Island County facilities and coronavirus statistics below.

NAMEOUTBREAK REPORTED CASESDEATHSSTATUS
Aperion Care Moline172Open
ARC of the Quad Cities20Open
Aspen Rehab20Open
Centennial Care Center434Open
Fort Armstrong40Closed
Friendship Manor40Closed
Friendship Manor100Open
Generations of Rock Island6917Open
Heartland Healthcare Center Moline132Open
Heritage Woods of Moline40Open
Hope Creek121Open
Illini Restorative Care120Closed
Park Vista30Closed
St. Anthony’s Continue Care558Open
Closed Status: Previous outbreak with no case(s) in past 28 days.
Open Status: Current outbreak with case(s) in past 28 days.

