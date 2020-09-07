People in the Quad Cities finding ways to enjoy Labor Day safely

Labor Day is usually a time when friends and family get together, but COVID-19 either canceled or limited some of those gatherings.

Many instead used Monday to enjoy the great outdoors. The Riverbend Commons in Moline was a popular place.

Although the streets weren’t busy, but the waterways told a different story.

The holiday brought many out to have fun. among them was fisherman Zach Martin

“I was out here for 10 minutes, and I already got one. So I’m doing alright,” says Martin.

Martin says a Labor Day tradition of his is fishing. He says one reason it was a popular activity for the holiday is that by nature fishing keeps you distant from others.

“Obviously nobody around just hanging out by myself. Just coming out here fishing a little bit. I’m going to go camping later tonight, and hanging out. I don’t have to work today so making the best of it.” Martin.

For Elaine Phelps, she wanted to take advantage of the nice weather to do one of her favorite hobbies, walking.

“It’s gorgeous out here. This is just wonderful and there’s nice breeze. It doesn’t seem to crowded here today either, and usually people stay their distance when we’re on the walk.” says Phelps.

For those out on the water, it’s an opportunity to spend quality time with loved one distraction free.

“We decided to come down, and do the Channel Cat. My son, and I have never done it, and we understand that we can do different stops. We’re going to enjoy what we have in the Quad Cities. We both have our masks on. We’re outside and we’re going to make the best of it before he starts school tomorrow.” says Kayla Shouse.

After Labor Day, the Channel Cat will only run Friday- Sunday weather permitting.