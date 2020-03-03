Some people living along the Mississippi River worry about a second straight year of major flooding.



Some of them had to take boats to get to and from their homes at the height of last year’s flooding.



One homeowner says it comes with the territory for living so close to the water, all they can do is be prepared.

Meredith Dennis says the record breaking floods cost about $25,000 in damage.

“Water line was right up to the outlet level so like right here where this white cord is coming in so all of this had to be torn out and replaced all the drywall all the way around the entire basement,” said Dennis.

They had to use their boat to get in and out of their home. Meredith and her family stayed at a hotel for 2 weeks due to the flood but says they knew what they were getting into when they bought their house.

“I’m not looking forward to another flooding season if it happens no one ever is but you just have to know that if you want the view and the pleasure of living on the river you also have to take the pain,” said Dennis.

The family is already taking percautions in case their home get flooded again

“We are kinda doing what we always do we watch the prejections, we watch the maps you try to get an idea of what is to come,” said Dennis.

The family is prepared with emergency food in case they have to evacuate like last year.