People prepare to travel despite increased risk of contracting the delta variant

There’s an influx of individuals feeling ready and excited to travel once again. After a year of isolation and staying at home, people are more than ready to book flights and go on long awaited vacations.

This increased desire to adventure comes just as the delta variant of COVID-19 is on the rise. Health professionals worry about citizens traveling from state to state or country to country, when the new strain of the virus is out there. The delta variant is even more highly transferrable than the initial strain of 2020.