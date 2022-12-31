The Most Rev. Louis Tylka, Bishop of Peoria, upon news of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, issued a statement Saturday:

“With Pope Francis and Catholics around the world, we mourn the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The humble servant of God, Benedict XVI, served the Church as a priest, scholar, bishop, cardinal, and as pope. His legacy is a remarkable testament of the teaching and preaching of the truth of Jesus Christ.”

“We are grateful for his witness of faith, placing his life completely in the hands of God,” the statement continues. “Trusting that he now enjoys the reward of his good labor and the gift of eternal life won by Christ, we commend his soul to our merciful and loving Father. All are encouraged to offer prayers of gratitude for the life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI and prayers that he may now rest in peace.”