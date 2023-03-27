Get ready for an exciting trip in the woods when Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure comes to the Vibrant Arena in Moline on Thursday, July 20 at 6 p.m. Tickets for this live musical go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m., with a presale starting Tuesday, March 28.

(Photo courtesy Vibrant Arena)

Peppa, George and her friends from school, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe, are off on an exciting camping trip in the woods in this new show. Daddy Pig is driving the bus, everyone has their lunchboxes packed and Peppa and friends are excited about their adventure. The 60-minute show is full of singing, dancing, games and surprises.

“We can’t wait to continue to bring this delightful and captivating show, featuring such beloved characters, to audiences across North America,” says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live, the show’s promoter. “We’re proud to offer the most engaging and memorable family experiences for live entertainment fans of all ages.”

Airing globally in over 40 languages, Peppa Pig is the #1 most streamed preschool show for kids of any age worldwide. It’s considered the “crown jewel” of Nick Jr. and has over 3.2 million global followers on Facebook and 84 million subscribers on YouTube. Peppa’s first musical release, My First Album, was a hit following its 2019 release, and her second album Peppa’s Adventures: The Album, was released in July 2021.

Click here for tickets and one-of-a-kind photo experience packages. Follow Peppa Pig Live! on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for pre-sale access and exclusive tour content. Fans can also click here for more information and tickets.

The Vibrant Arena is located at 1201 River Drive in Moline.