Per Mar Security Services, a provider of total security solutions for residential and commercial clients based in Iowa, has acquired Homeguard Security in Des Moines, Iowa. according to a news release.

Homeguard has utilized Per Mar as the company’s Monitoring Center for the past 23 years, and now Per Mar will build upon its relationships with Homeguard customers by providing service and security solutions as well.

Per Mar will continue to serve customers in the Des Moines area out of the company’s local office in Urbandale. “We’ve worked with Homeguard customers for a very long time through our monitoring relationship, and we are excited to begin servicing these customers directly. Homeguard has provided them great service, and we will do our best to build upon that,” said Per Mar CEO Brian Duffy.

About Per Mar Security Services

Established in 1953, Per Mar Security Services is the largest, family-owned, full-service security company in the Midwest, with more than 2,800 team members, operating in 25 branch locations. The company provides full-service security solutions for homes and businesses including security officer services, smart home automation, burglar and fire alarms, access control, security cameras, alarm monitoring, investigative services and background checks. For more information about Per Mar Security Services, visit here.