Even pooches and puppers want to get to visit with the Easter Bunny!

Hop on over to the Moline Garden Center on March 28 and get your dog’s picture with the Easter Bunny! Participants will receive one picture sent via email and a dog goodie bag!

Time slots will be offered every half hour. If you have multiple dogs and would like to receive individual pictures and goodie bags, each dog must be registered separately.

(Moline Parks and Recreation)

The Moline Parks and Recreation Pooch Pics with the Bunny is Tuesday, March 28, 3:00-6:30 p.m. at the Moline Garden Center, located at 3450 5th Ave., Moline. Pre-registration required, and no walk-ins will be accepted. Registration closes Wednesday, March 22 at 3:30 p.m.

For more information and to register, click here.