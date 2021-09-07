Person found after suspected arson has died

UPDATE: A person pulled from a house fire suspected to be arson early Tuesday in Rock Island has died.

It happened around 12:17 a.m. in the 700 block of 11th Avenue.

The Rock Island Fire Department and Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of a structure fire and found a single-family residence on fire.

Several occupants of the home evacuated safety, but one victim was found inside the home by fire personnel. The victim was removed from the home and transported by ambulance to Unity Point Trinity Hospital, where the victim later died.

The cause of the fire is being treated as an arson and is being investigated jointly by the Rock Island Fire Marshal’s Office, the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE).

No arrests have been made at this time.

The deceased victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

EARLIER UPDATE: A Rock Island Police Department Incident Report Summary indicates that arson is suspected in this incident.

An Arrest Report Summary indicates that 27-year-old Isai Sanchez-Casco was arrested at the location of the fire on a charge of domestic battery.

EARLIER UPDATE: Crews removed a person from a house fire shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of 11th Avenue, Rock Island.

Emergency responders carried the person out of the house, placed the person on a stretcher and then in an ambulance.

Smoke billowed from the A-frame-style home and filled the air in the neighborhood. Our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, watched crews quickly attach supply lines to hydrants.

Firefighters were on the roof looking in windows.

Rock Island Arsenal crews were called to assist and Rock Island Police also were at the scene.

We do not know the status of the person who was removed from the home. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will update with details when they become available.