Person injured, transported, after ‘walking into’ train, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A person who was injured Monday by “walking into” a train in Davenport was transported from the scene by ambulance.

Davenport police received a report of someone being hit by a train on the 1000 block of West 5th Street, Davenport, shortly before 6:45 p.m..

Police told Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, that the person, whose name was not released, had non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story