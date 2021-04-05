Person injured, transported, after ‘walking into’ train, police say

A person who was injured Monday by “walking into” a train in Davenport was transported from the scene by ambulance.
Davenport police received a report of someone being hit by a train on the 1000 block of West 5th Street, Davenport, shortly before 6:45 p.m..
Police told Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, that the person, whose name was not released, had non-life-threatening injuries.
