Person injured, transported, after ‘walking into’ train, police say

A person who was injured Monday by “walking into” a train in Davenport was transported from the scene by ambulance.

Davenport police received a report of someone being hit by a train on the 1000 block of West 5th Street, Davenport, shortly before 6:45 p.m..

Police told Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, that the person, whose name was not released, had non-life-threatening injuries.

Local 4 News, only station at the scene, sees police and other emergency responders in the area of 1000 block of W. 5th Street, Davenport, after a report of someone being struck by a train. pic.twitter.com/m0FKYNDUMs — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) April 5, 2021