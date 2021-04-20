‘Person of interest’ in Breasia Terrell case set for trial on unrelated charge

During Scott County Court proceedings Tuesday, a trial for a “person of interest” in the Breasia Terrell case was set to begin at 9 a.m. May 10 on an unrelated charge.

Henry Dinkins, 48, of Davenport, was named as a “person of interest” soon after the disappearance of Breasia, 10, was reported missing July 10 of 2020.

Dinkins is being held in Clinton County Jail for Scott County on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

Law enforcement confirmed March 31 that Breasia was found deceased just north of DeWitt by two local fishermen who discovered her.

Police arrested Dinkins soon after Breasia was reported missing July 10 of last year. Detectives said Breasia was last seen at Dinkins’ apartment in Davenport. She was with her brother, Dinkins’ son.

Neda McQuay, Dinkins’ sister, told Local 4 News earlier that the family stands by Dinkins, and believes he is innocent in the Breasia case.

Pretrial conferences for Dinkins will be May 5 in Scott County Court.