Person of interest in missing-girl case set for trial on unrelated charges

A person of interest in the missing-person case of Breasia Terrell is set for a May jury trial on an unrelated charge.

After a brief hearing Monday afternoon, a trial was set to begin at 9 a.m. May 10 for 48-year-old Henry Dinkins, of Davenport. During the hearing, Jack Dusthimer, Dinkins’ attorney, said the trial will last “three or possibly four (days) depending on how long it takes to pick a jury.”

Dinkins has demanded the right to a speedy trial, which expires June 1, 2021.

Soon after Breasia’s disappearance, Dinkins was arrested and held in Scott County Jail on other charges related to a sex-offender registry violation.

A person of interest is someone who has not been arrested or formally charged in a case, but may have information that could assist the investigation or have certain characteristics that merit further attention by investigators.

The background

The FIB pleaded Friday with the public for any information on Breasia on what was her 11th birthday. The FBI field office in Omaha, Nebraska, posted the plea on its Twitter page asking for any information about the girl reported missing July 10.

Authorities say she was last seen at a Davenport apartment complex with her half-brother and Dinkins, the boy’s father. Police have labeled Dinkins as a person of interest in Breasia’s case.

Dinkins was convicted of a sex crime in 1990 when he was 17.

A status hearing for the Dinkins case will be held at 1:30 p.m. April 20 in Scott County Court, with final pre-trial conferences May.