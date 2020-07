Person of interest in missing girl investigation has criminal history

Tuesday afternoon Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski announced that Henry Dinkins is a person of interest regarding the investigation into the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. Local 4 News went through Scott and Rock Island County Court records to see if he had any past criminal history. Below are any non-dismissed cases found in Scott County Court records.

Scott County Court Records

(DNU = Old code no longer in use or replaced by new code section)

COUNT ORIGINAL CHARGE OFFENSE DATE CHARGE CLASS ADJUDICATION ADJUDICATION CHARGE ADJUDICATION CLASS 01 DNU – CONTEMPT VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT ORDER (AGMS) 04/29/2001 AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR DNU-GUILTY DNU – CONTEMPT VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT ORDER (AGMS) AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR 01 FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE – 1989

05/09/2001 OTHER WAIVER STIPULATION FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE – 1989 OTHER 01 THEFT 5TH DEGREE – 1978 (SMMS) 12/21/2002 SIMPLE MISDEMEANOR DNU-GUILTY THEFT 5TH DEGREE – 1978 (SMMS) SIMPLE MISDEMEANOR 01 SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY – FAIL TO REGISTER/1ST OFFENSE 02/24/2003 AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR DNU-GUILTY SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY – FAIL TO REGISTER/1ST OFFENSE AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR 01 SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY – LIVE W/I 2000′ OF SCHOOL 09/29/2003 AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR DNU-GUILTY SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY – LIVE W/I 2000′ OF SCHOOL AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR 01 SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY-FALURE TO REGISTER/2ND OFFENSE 01/16/2004 CLASS D FELONY DNU-GUILTY SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY-FALURE TO REGISTER/2ND OFFENSE CLASS D FELONY 01 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (SMMS) 02/26/2007 SIMPLE MISDEMEANOR GUILTY BY COURT POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (SMMS) SIMPLE MISDEMEANOR 01 DRIVING WHILE BARRED HABITUAL OFFENDER – 1978 (AGMS) 05/13/2008 AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR GUILTY – NEGOTIATED/VOLUN PLEA DRIVING WHILE BARRED HABITUAL OFFENDER – 1978 (AGMS) AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR 01 DRIVING WHILE BARRED HABITUAL OFFENDER – 1978 (AGMS) 07/02/2008 AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR GUILTY – NEGOTIATED/VOLUN PLEA DRIVING WHILE BARRED HABITUAL OFFENDER – 1978 (AGMS) AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR 02 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE DENIED OR REVOKED (SRMS) 07/02/2008 SERIOUS MISDEMEANOR GUILTY – NEGOTIATED/VOLUN PLEA DRIVING WHILE LICENSE DENIED OR REVOKED (SRMS) SERIOUS MISDEMEANOR 01 INTERFERENCE W/OFFICIAL ACTS (SMMS) 07/02/2008 SIMPLE MISDEMEANOR GUILTY – NEGOTIATED/VOLUN PLEA INTERFERENCE W/OFFICIAL ACTS (SMMS) SIMPLE MISDEMEANOR 01 THEFT 3RD DEGREE – 1978 (AGMS) 10/24/2010 AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR GUILTY – NEGOTIATED/VOLUN PLEA THEFT 3RD DEGREE – 1978 (AGMS) AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR 01 DRIVING WHILE BARRED HABITUAL OFFENDER – 1978 (AGMS) 11/29/2010 AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR GUILTY – NEGOTIATED/VOLUN PLEA DRIVING WHILE BARRED HABITUAL OFFENDER – 1978 (AGMS) AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR 02 POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SRMS) 11/29/2010 SERIOUS MISDEMEANOR GUILTY – NEGOTIATED/VOLUN PLEA POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SRMS) SERIOUS MISDEMEANOR 01 OPER VEH WH INT (OWI) / 3RD OFFENSE (FELD) 01/27/2011 CLASS D FELONY GUILTY – NEGOTIATED/VOLUN PLEA OPER VEH WH INT (OWI) / 3RD OFFENSE (FELD) CLASS D FELONY 02 DRIVING WHILE BARRED HABITUAL OFFENDER – 1978 (AGMS) 01/27/2011 AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR GUILTY – NEGOTIATED/VOLUN PLEA DRIVING WHILE BARRED HABITUAL OFFENDER – 1978 (AGMS) AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR 01 DRIVING WHILE BARRED HABITUAL OFFENDER – 1978 (AGMS) 05/19/2011 AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR DNU-GUILTY DRIVING WHILE BARRED HABITUAL OFFENDER – 1978 (AGMS) AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR 01 OPER VEH WH INT (OWI) / 3RD OFFENSE (FELD) 05/24/2011 CLASS D FELONY GUILTY – NEGOTIATED/VOLUN PLEA OPER VEH WH INT (OWI) / 3RD OFFENSE (FELD) CLASS D FELONY 02 POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-3RD OR SUBSQ OFF (FELD) 05/24/2011 CLASS D FELONY GUILTY – NEGOTIATED/VOLUN PLEA POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-3RD OR SUBSQ OFF (FELD) CLASS D FELONY 01 OPER VEH WH INT (OWI) / 3RD OFFENSE (FELD) 05/13/2011 CLASS D FELONY GUILTY – NEGOTIATED/VOLUN PLEA OPER VEH WH INT (OWI) / 3RD OFFENSE (FELD) CLASS D FELONY 02 DRIVING WHILE BARRED HABITUAL OFFENDER – 1978 (AGMS) 05/13/2011 AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR GUILTY – NEGOTIATED/VOLUN PLEA DRIVING WHILE BARRED HABITUAL OFFENDER – 1978 (AGMS) AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR 03 POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA 3RD/SUBSEQ OFF 05/13/2011 AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR GUILTY – NEGOTIATED/VOLUN PLEA POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA 3RD/SUBSEQ OFF AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR 01 VOLUNTARY ABSENCE FROM CUSTODY 05/07/2015 SERIOUS MISDEMEANOR GUILTY – NEGOTIATED/VOLUN PLEA VOLUNTARY ABSENCE FROM CUSTODY SERIOUS MISDEMEANOR 01 DRIVING WHILE BARRED 10/26/2016 AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR GUILTY – NEGOTIATED/VOLUN PLEA DRIVING WHILE BARRED AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR 02 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE DENIED OR REVOKED 10/26/2016 SERIOUS MISDEMEANOR GUILTY – NEGOTIATED/VOLUN PLEA DRIVING WHILE LICENSE DENIED OR REVOKED SERIOUS MISDEMEANOR 01 DRIVING WHILE BARRED 02/15/2018 AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR GUILTY – NEGOTIATED/VOLUN PLEA DRIVING WHILE BARRED AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR 01 DRIVING WHILE BARRED 12/13/2018 AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR GUILTY – NEGOTIATED/VOLUN PLEA DRIVING WHILE BARRED AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR 01 OPERATING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RD OFFENSE 03/25/2019 CLASS D FELONY GUILTY – NEGOTIATED/VOLUN PLEA OPERATING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RD OFFENSE CLASS D FELONY 01 SEX OFFENDER – REGISTRATION VIOLATION 2ND OR SUB OFFENSE 07/10/2020 CLASS D FELONY N/A N/A N/A List of Henry Dinkin’s Scott County Court Records

You can find a list of his Rock Island County Court cases here: Illinois cases