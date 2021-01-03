‘Person of interest’ in Trudy Appleby case pleads not guilty to unrelated charges

A person of interest in the disappearance of Trudy Appleby, who went missing in 1996, is scheduled to appear Jan. 15 in Scott County Court on unrelated charges.

Local 4 News has learned that 45-year-old Jamison Fisher, of East Moline – court records also give his address as Davenport – will be prosecuted as a habitual offender in connection with an incident Nov. 26, 2020, unrelated to the Appleby case.

Fisher’s not-guilty plea was filed Wednesday in Scott County Court.

Assistant Scott County Attorney Nathan Repp says, in a Scott County Court document, both Fisher and 38-year-old Dustin Nelson, of Andalusia, are being charged in connection with an incident shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the area of New Liberty Road and Zenith Avenue, Davenport.

Dustin Nelson

What happened in November

A Scott County deputy saw a stolen black Suburban headed east on the 9000 block of New Liberty Road, an arrest affidavit says. The deputy tried to pull the car over in the 8500 block of Northwest Boulevard, but the SUV didn’t stop.

An Iowa state trooper continued to follow the SUV and made a second traffic stop in the BP gas station at 67th Street and Northwest Boulevard.

Fisher, who was driving, is being charged with first-degree theft in connection with the stolen SUV. He also is charged with eluding, a serious misdemeanor, because he didn’t stop for officers, an arrest affidavit says.

Nelson, a passenger in the car, ran from the scene, officers say in the arrest affidavit. A K-9 helped with the search of a wooded area and found a plastic zip lock bag with 45.2 grams of methamphetamine inside it from the same path Nelson took when he ran.

Nelson’s not-guilty plea was filed Tuesday in Scott County Court.

Fisher’s criminal history

Repp says Fisher is a habitual offender and that the state will offer evidence of multiple prior felony convictions, including

Rock Island County in 1993 for burglary

Henry County in 1997 for obstructing justice/ destroying evidence

Scott County in 2011 for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine

Henry County in 1998 for residential burglary

Henry County in 2003 for obstructing justice/destroying evidence

Mercer County in 2003 for knowingly damaging property

Henry County in 2007 for obstructing justice/destroying evidence

Rock Island County in 2015 for criminal damage to property

Scott County in 2019 for first-degree theft

A pretrial conference is scheduled for both suspects at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 in Scott County Court, where a jury trial is tentatively scheduled for both on Jan. 25. Both were being held Sunday in Scott County Jail.

A ‘person of interest’ in Trudy Appleby’s disappearance

Trudy Appleby was 11 when she disappeared.

In August, investigators said they believe David Whipple of Colona and Fisher “have knowledge” of what happened to Trudy, 11 when she went missing, and that they may be involved.

William “Ed” Smith was named a person of interest in 2017. He is dead.

Trudy was last seen 24 years ago near her home in Moline. Over the years and during many vigils in her memory, her family has pleaded for answers.

Whipple is a registered sex offender, convicted of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in Rock Island County.

In September, Moline Police, Illinois State Police and East Moline Police searched a home on the 3600 block of 4th Avenue in East Moline that property records show belongs to Fisher.