‘Person of interest’ in Trudy Appleby case sentenced for unrelated incident

A “person of interest” In the disappearance of Trudy Appleby was sentenced to up to two years of incarceration Monday after he pleaded guilty to charges in an unrelated case from Nov. 26, 2020.

In a plea agreement, Jamison Fisher, 46, of East Moline – court records also give his address as Davenport – pleaded guilty to operation without the owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor.

He originally faced a felony charge of first-degree theft in connection with a stolen SUV.

The 2020 incident

Both Fisher and Dustin Nelson, of Andalusia have been named as suspects in connection with an incident shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the area of New Liberty Road and Zenith Avenue, Davenport. A Scott County deputy saw a stolen black Suburban headed east on the 9000 block of New Liberty Road, an arrest affidavit says.

The deputy tried to pull the car over in the 8500 block of Northwest Boulevard, but the SUV didn’t stop.

An Iowa state trooper continued to follow the SUV and made a second traffic stop at the BP gas station at 67th Street and Northwest Boulevard.

Fisher, who was driving, also was charged with eluding, a serious misdemeanor, because he didn’t stop for officers, an arrest affidavit says.

Nelson, a passenger in the car, ran from the scene, officers say in the arrest affidavit. A K-9 helped with the search of a wooded area and found a plastic zip lock bag with 45.2 grams of methamphetamine inside it from the same path Nelson took when he ran.

The Trudy Appleby connection

Investigators have said they believe David Whipple of Colona and Fisher “have knowledge” of what happened to Trudy, 11 when she went missing, and that they may be involved with the case.

Trudy Appleby

William “Ed” Smith, who was named a person of interest in 2017, is deceased.

Trudy was last seen 24 years ago near her home in Moline. Over the years and during many vigils in her memory, her family has pleaded for answers.

Whipple is a registered sex offender, convicted of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in Rock Island County.

In September, Moline Police, Illinois State Police and East Moline Police searched a home on the 3600 block of 4th Avenue in East Moline that property records show belongs to Fisher.

Fisher also was ordered to submit to DNA sampling as required by Iowa law. He is to be transferred from Scott County Jail to the Iowa Department of Corrections reception center in Coralville.