Person of interest named in Breasia Terrell investigation

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski announced Tuesday at a news conference that Henry E. Dinkins is a person of interest related to missing persons case of Breasia Terrell.

A person of interest is someone who has not been arrested or formally charged in this case, but may have information that could assist the investigation or possess certain characteristics that merit further attention by investigators.

Dinkins is currently in custody on other charges related to a sex offender registry violation.

“We are asking the public’s assistance for any information regarding Dinkins and associated vehicles during the timeframe of Thursday, July 9, from 10 p.m. to Friday, July 10 at 12 p.m.” Sikorski said. “We are requesting any information the public may have on Dinkins’ whereabouts in the Quad-Cities area during that timeframe.

“This is an evolving, active investigation,” Sikorski said. “While we understand the public’s interest in this case, we can only provide limited information at this time as to not impede the integrity of the investigation.”

Dinkins is also known to have previous connections to the Camanche/Clinton area.

Vehicles associated with Dinkins include a 2007 Maroon Chevy Impala, 2012 Black Chevy Camaro, and a 1980’s Kings Highway motorhome. All these vehicles are currently are impounded and in the possession of investigators.

If the public has any information regarding the whereabouts of Dinkins or these vehicles during the timeframe of July 9 from 10 p.m to Friday, July 10 at 12 p.m., they are asked to call 911 immediately to share this information with investigators.

Photos of Dinkins and his associated vehicles have been placed above.